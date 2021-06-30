Mountain House Academy to host open houses in Dillon

Mountain House Academy, a new private Christian school opening in Dillon next school year, is hosting two open houses in July.

Open houses are scheduled from 5-7 p.m. July 8 and 28 at 124 Main St., Suites 203 and 204 in Dillon.

Prospective parents are encouraged to come meet the school’s teachers, learn about its curriculum and see the learning space.

For additional information, contact Erica Bull at 303-815-7677 or mountainhouseacademy@gmail.com .