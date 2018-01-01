Mountain mentor of the month: December 2017

Summit County Mountain Mentors, a community-based mentorship program that matches caring volunteers with children ages 8 to 16, has named Larry Furrer its Mentor of the Month for December.

The program aims to positively influence Summit County's youth to lead healthy lifestyles through a consistent, one-on-one relationship with an adult. Research shows this kind of connection can help a young person overcome many life challenges, as well as learn skills that prove valuable in the child's development.

For his part, Furrer was paired with a boy named Michael. Since joining the program, Furrer said he has come to enjoy simply spending time with Michael and likes "to encourage him to do his best and stick to a workable, realistic plan for his life."

"I feel I have learned immense amounts of what it means to be a teen in this day and age," Furrer said, adding that with reduced work obligations, mentoring fits nicely into his life now and "fills a void that was once a daily occurrence in school."

For Michael, he's just thankful for the time Furrer spends helping him out. It likely doesn't hurt Michael thinks his mentor "is a lot of fun to be around."

Furrer encourages anyone thinking about getting involved with Summit County Mentors to do so, and he said they should "be prepared to learn as much as they presume to impart" because "engaging with young people keeps you young, even though there are challenges at times."

Many children in the county apply for a mentor, but they have wait several months before being matched. People are encouraged to consider becoming a mentor. For more, go to co.summit.co.us/332/Mountain-Mentors.