Mountain mentor of the month: November 2017

Summit County Mountain Mentors, the community-based mentorship program matching caring volunteers with youths age 8 to 16, would like to honor Vicente Contreras as its Mentor of the Month for November.

The program's mission is to positively influence Summit County's youth to lead healthy lifestyles through a consistent, one-on-one relationship with an adult.

Research shows this connection can help a young person overcome life challenges, as well as learn skills that may prove valuable in the mentee's development, and Contreras was paired with a boy named Ricky.

Since joining the program, Contreras has come to appreciate Ricky's sense of humor and outlook on the world. They also go snowboarding, and Contreras said he loves seeing Ricky "so happy and eager to improve his riding."

For Ricky, he likes that he has "a good friend" who can take him "to do fun stuff like snowboarding and skateboarding."

Meanwhile, the boy's parents are very appreciative to have someone who is "so trustworthy to be friends with Ricky" and will do a good job keeping him safe.

Many children in the county apply and wait several months before being matched, and people are encouraged to consider becoming a mentor and sign up. For more information about the program, or to learn more about becoming a Mountain Mentor, visit co.summit.co.us/332/Mountain-Mentors.