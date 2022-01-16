Mountain Towns 2030 announces dates of climate solutions summit in Breckenridge
Mountain Towns 2030’s Climate Solutions Summit is set to take place Sept. 20-22 in Breckenridge.
The annual gathering, where mountain and outdoor community stakeholders convene and collaborate on climate solutions, started in 2019 in Park City, Utah, as an effort between mountain towns moving toward a goal of having zero net carbon emissions by 2030.
For more information on the summit, visit MT2030.org/summit.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.