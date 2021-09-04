Moving Mountains acquires Paragon Lodging

This two-bedroom Breckenridge house in the Sunbeam Estates neighborhood is managed by Paragon Lodging as a vacation rental. Steamboat Springs-based Moving Mountains recently purchased Paragon Lodging.

Alli Langley/Summit Daily News archives

Moving Mountains , a vacation home rental agency based in Steamboat Springs, now has a presence in Summit County thanks to its recent acquisition of Breckenridge-based Paragon Lodging.

With the new deal comes Paragon’s portfolio of 70 vacation homes, which adds to Moving Mountains’ already robust offering of 120 homes. Moving Mountains has homes and residences in Steamboat Springs, Vail and Beaver Creek.

According to the company’s news release, Moving Mountains specializes in luxury home management, vacation rentals and catered chalet offerings for skiers and visitors to Colorado.

The new branch, called Paragon Lodging by Moving Mountains , will remain operational at 335 N. Main St. in Breckenridge.