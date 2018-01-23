Mtn. Kitchens and Cabinetry in Dillon honored for great customer service

Based in Dillon, Mtn. Kitchens and Cabinetry has won the 2018 Best of Customer Service award from Houzz.com, a leading platform for home remodeling and design, according to a news release.

The local business is 5 years old, and it was chosen by the more than 40 million monthly unique users that comprise the Houzz community, including over a million industry professionals.

"We're excited to receive this award for the fourth year in a row because we work off our reputation," said business owner CJ Winckler in a prepared statement.

The Best of Houzz awards honor businesses in three categories: design, customer service and photography. Customer Service honors are based on several factors, including the number and quality of client reviews in 2017.

According to the release, Winckler started the business in 2013 when he saw people were afraid to remodel their kitchen because of the cost.

"The Houzz community selected a phenomenal group of Best of Houzz 2018 award winners, so this year's recipients should be very proud," said Liza Hausman, vice president of industry marketing. "Best of Houzz winners represent some of the most talented and customer-focused professionals in our industry, and we are extremely pleased to give them both this recognition and a platform on which to showcase their expertise."