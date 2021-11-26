Mtn. Kitchens & Cabinetry in Dillon under new ownership

Michelle Okes, owner of Mtn. Kitchens & Cabinetry, stands next to the company's sign. In May, Okes bought the business from its founder, CJ Winckler, who started the company in 2013.

Michelle Okes/Courtesy photo

Mtn. Kitchens & Cabinetry has new leadership.

According to a news release, Michelle Okes bought the business in May and has since evolved it by hiring additional staff and carrying a new line of cabinetry.

The business was founded by CJ Winckler in 2013 and serves Summit and Eagle counties. Okes and her husband, Dave, who had been part-time Breckenridge residents for 16 years, are now full-time residents as they take on the company’s operations.

Mtn. Kitchens & Cabinetry is located at 120 Buffalo St. in downtown Dillon. Its showroom hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. For more information, visit the company’s website at MtnKitchens.com , call or text 970-389-8983 or email info@mtnkitchens.com .