Mtn. Kitchens & Cabinetry in Dillon under new ownership
Mtn. Kitchens & Cabinetry has new leadership.
According to a news release, Michelle Okes bought the business in May and has since evolved it by hiring additional staff and carrying a new line of cabinetry.
The business was founded by CJ Winckler in 2013 and serves Summit and Eagle counties. Okes and her husband, Dave, who had been part-time Breckenridge residents for 16 years, are now full-time residents as they take on the company’s operations.
Mtn. Kitchens & Cabinetry is located at 120 Buffalo St. in downtown Dillon. Its showroom hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. For more information, visit the company’s website at MtnKitchens.com, call or text 970-389-8983 or email info@mtnkitchens.com.
