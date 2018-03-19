National Alliance on Mental Illness hosting community discussion in Silverthorne

The High Country Colorado branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness will be hosting a discussion titled "Mending Colorado's Mental Health" on Monday, April 2 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Summit County North Branch Library located at 651 Center Circle in Silverthorne.

The discussion will be led by Andrew Romanoff, former speaker of the Colorado House of Representatives and current president and CEO of Mental Health Colorado, an advocacy group that pushes for prevention and treatment of mental health and substance abuse disorders.

The free event is being co-sponsored by Building Hope Summit County. No registration is required. For more information, contact Betty Sarber at bettysarber@gmail.com.