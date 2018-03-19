National Alliance on Mental Illness hosting community discussion in Silverthorne
March 19, 2018
The High Country Colorado branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness will be hosting a discussion titled "Mending Colorado's Mental Health" on Monday, April 2 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Summit County North Branch Library located at 651 Center Circle in Silverthorne.
The discussion will be led by Andrew Romanoff, former speaker of the Colorado House of Representatives and current president and CEO of Mental Health Colorado, an advocacy group that pushes for prevention and treatment of mental health and substance abuse disorders.
The free event is being co-sponsored by Building Hope Summit County. No registration is required. For more information, contact Betty Sarber at bettysarber@gmail.com.
Trending In: Local
- Frisco Bay Marina’s ‘Big Dig’ would dredge tons of soil to extend boating season, make way for bigger vessels
- Hey, Spike! bids former Summit Daily News publisher Jim Morgan a happy retirement
- Former students will hold benefit recital for cherished Summit County dance instructor stricken by cancer, stroke
- Skier killed in tree collision at Breckenridge Ski Resort identified by coroner
- Should Colorado host the Winter Olympics? The Summit Daily wants to hear from you
Trending Sitewide
- Prominent climate scientist predicts Summit County’s climate in 2050. It might not be what you expect
- VIDEOS: Georgia ski area chairlift malfunctions, flings skiers off as it rolls backwards at significant speed
- Federal, state, local authorities work together to avoid catastrophe at Green Mountain Reservoir
- New parking garage comes with plans to better manage traffic in downtown Breckenridge
- Colorado startup launches product to facilitate ski-to-ski binding switches with bare hands