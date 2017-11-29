National Alliance on Mental Illness hosting fundraiser breakfast

The High Country Colorado branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness will be hosting a breakfast fundraiser on Sunday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Summit County Elks Lodge, located at 1321 Blue River Parkway in Silverthorne.

Tickets can be purchased at the door for $12 or pre-ordered for $10 and include an all-you-can-eat breakfast. Tickets can be pre-purchased from any NAMI board member or Summit County Elks member, payable by cash or check. More information can be found by calling Gayle Knorr at 970-468-2561.

Proceeds will benefit a range of mental health programming, including NAMI Connection, a peer support group for adults living with mental illness. The group meets in Dillon every third Tuesday at the Dillon Community Church, 371 E. La Bonte, from 6:30-8 p.m. NAMI Connection also meets in Frisco every Tuesday except the third of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Trinity Wellness Studio, 419 Main St.