National Forest Foundation to create Summit and Eagle county advisory committees

The National Forest Foundation aims to better engage residents of Summit and Eagle counties in setting restoration project and trail work priorities by creating community advisory committees. The National Forest Foundation plans to establish two community advisory committees to recommend projects for funding through the White River National Forest Ski Conservation Fund.

Money for the Ski Conservation Fund is generated when guests of Summit and Eagle county ski resorts opt to donate to the fund when they purchase lift tickets or season passes online or via their lodging accommodations. The National Forest Foundation provides a 50 cent match on every dollar donated. The foundation oversees the investment of the funds in forest projects in the White River National Forest.

Jamie Werner will serve as the National Forest Foundation’s White River National Forest stewardship coordinator, a new position that was created to support the advisory committee effort.