Nationally Recognized Summer STEM Program, Camp Innovation, Coming to Frisco

Camp Invention, a nationally recognized, nonprofit summer enrichment camp program will be coming to Frisco.

Using hands-on activities, Camp Invention promotes science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) learning; builds confidence, leadership, perseverance, resourcefulness and problem-solving skills; and encourages entrepreneurship in a fun and engaging environment.

Since 1990, the education programs have served more than 1.5 million children and 170,000 teachers and Leadership Interns. Regional program sponsors include the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Nordson Corporation Foundation, OtterCares Foundation and The Summit Foundation.

The camp will take place at Frisco Elementary School during the week of June 24 to June 28. For additional information or to find a camp near you, visit invent.org/camp.