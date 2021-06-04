Nearly 70% of Summit County residents are fully vaccinated; COVID-19 cases drop further

Summit County reported six new cases of COVID-19 over the week, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage .

The total number of cases among residents stands at 3,732. Two new hospitalizations among residents were reported over the week, bringing the total number to 144 since March 5, 2020.

According to the state’s dashboard , the county was reporting 19.4 new cases per 100,000 residents as of 4 p.m. Friday. That number is down 60% from last week.

The county’s positivity rate — the percentage of tests that return positive — is 2.4%, which is down 1.4 percentage points from last week.

The county’s hospitalizations are down slightly with 13 days of declining or stable hospitalizations compared with 12 days of decline last week.

Summit County, which is in level green on the localized dial, will not move to a more restrictive level unless hospitalizations surge.

Masks

On May 15, the county adopted the state’s public health order, which eliminates the need for people 11 and older to wear a mask in most instances, though masks are still recommended for people who are not fully vaccinated. Masks are still required on public transportation, and businesses and organizations can require that masks be worn at their locations.

According to the state’s order, masks still must be worn in schools by unvaccinated students, teachers and staff. The county’s order takes that one step further and says those ages 2 and older must wear masks in schools and child care centers as well as at indoor camps and recreation leagues.

Vaccines

The vaccine is open to all people ages 12 and older.

According to the county’s webpage , 80.6% of eligible residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine — the third highest rate in the state — with 69.4% being fully vaccinated. Summit County has nearly met its goal to vaccinate 70% of residents.

A complete list of upcoming vaccination events can be found on the county’s coronavirus webpage at SummitCountyCo.gov/vaccine .

Outbreaks

The Summit County Public Health Department did not report any new outbreaks over the past week.

On June 1, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment changed its definition for what qualifies as a COVID-19 outbreak. An outbreak is now defined as five or more confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19, of which at least one case has had a positive molecular amplification test or antigen test, in a facility or (non-household) group with onset in a 14-day period.

The exception is residential health care facilities and correctional facilities — in these settings, two or more cases of COVID-19 are still considered an outbreak.

School quarantines

Summit School District did not report any new quarantines over the week. The school year ended on June 2.