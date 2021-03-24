Neguse postpones town halls following Boulder shooting

Rep. Joe Neguse has postponed his annual State of the District town halls this week in light of the shooting that killed 10 people in Boulder on Monday afternoon.

Neguse was scheduled to host two virtual town hall meetings via Zoom on Thursday, meant to provide an update on COVID-19 relief efforts, disaster recovery from last year’s wildfire season and priorities for the 117th Congress. The events have been postponed to April 1.

Instead, Neguse has invited his constituents to join a community conversation with leaders in Boulder at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Community members can register to attend the virtual event at NeguseEvents.com . It also will be livestreamed at Facebook.com/SteveFenberg .