New and expanded stores revitalize Breckenridge’s Main Street Station

Store manager Emily Witt and Main Street Station Managing Partner Jack Wolfe pose for a photo outside Lululemon when the store opened in June 2019. The store is expanding to become a larger, more permanent fixture of Main Street Station.

Photo from Lululemon

A retail shake-up is happening at Breckenridge’s Main Street Station .

Existing businesses are moving into larger spaces and new stores are moving in, said operating partner Jack Wolfe, who oversees leasing of the commercial area.

“We really went after trying to strengthen the roster of businesses there and work with every one of them to try to get through the pandemic and get stronger,” Wolfe said. “We still have less than a 1% vacancy rate in Breckenridge, and I think we’re all surprised. The support of the town was key to keeping all those businesses in business, but we’ve been keeping busy down at Main Street Station.”

Wolfe said Lululemon, which has operated in Main Street Station since June 2019, is moving to a larger, more permanent space. The popular Canadian-based workout apparel company originally opened as a pop-up store that was meant to operate seasonally before a yearlong lease was signed. After a successful year and a half, Lululemon is taking over an adjacent space, knocking down a wall and growing from 1,600 to over 4,000 square feet.

“This store will be their largest store in the mountains, counting Aspen, Vail and, I believe, Jackson Hole, so that’s pretty exciting for them to have that much confidence in Breckenridge and Main Street Station,” Wolfe said.

Lululemon shut down last week and will be closed for about three months as it renovates and expands into the former Howard Head Sports Medicine location. Howard Head has moved into the former Simply Massage space, which is between Mountain Time Escape Rooms and Psycle 9600 in Main Street Station. Moving Howard Head also included knocking down some walls.

Howard Head’s Summit County regional manager Jin Park said the move was spurred by Lululemon’s expansion. After looking around town at other available spaces, Park said the old Simply Massage space was determined to be the best option, although it would require renovation to fit the clinic’s needs.

“We’ve made the space as bright and inviting as possible,” Park said. “Previously, it was very dark, and it was all massage rooms … so we had a major renovation where we knocked every single wall down possible to open up the space.”

Construction began in November, and Howard Head stayed open in its former space before moving during a weekend and opening the new doors in late February. Park noted that the new spot’s location is more accessible to the elevators and parking lot, which is helpful for patients.

The new home of Howard Head Sports Medicine in Breckenridge's Main Street Station is pictured. The space, which was formerly occupied by Simply Massage, has been renovated.

Photo from Jin Park

Teton Gravity Research, a Jackson Hole-based action sports film and merchandise company, has opened an apparel store in Main Street Station. The store opened in December in the space at the corner of South Park Avenue and Main Street, which was formerly the Caamaño Boutique. The company’s apparel includes men’s and women’s T-shirts, sweatshirts, fleeces and hats.

“They’re famous for their video production; they make a lot of the videos at the mountain film festivals,” Wolfe said. “And they started opening retail stores a couple years ago, and they said their No. 1 target was Breckenridge, so we struck a deal with them and got them into that corner space.”

In addition to Teton Gravity Research, Folcland, a new boutique focused on sustainable fashion, opened in December in Main Street Station.