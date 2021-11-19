New businesses revitalize Summit Place Shopping Center in Silverthorne

Owners of The Argentos Empanadas & More, Leo and Andrea Tartufoli, prepare fresh empanadas in the kitchen at their restaurant Feb. 23, 2018, in Silverthorne. The two are now on to their next venture, which is opening Ice Republic Ice Cream & Coffee in February 2022.

Hugh Carey/Summit Daily News archive

T.J. Maxx and Sierra Trading Post aren’t the only new places to open in Silverthorne’s Summit Place Shopping Center. Other new tenants have signed on the dotted line, bringing fresh storefronts to the newly invigorated development.

Brad Kornfeld, asset manager for Summit Place Associates, confirmed that these new tenants include Ice Republic Ice Cream & Coffee, which will be in Suite 281; Xfinity, which will take over Suites 245 and 247 next to Virgin Islands Ski Rental; Vacasa, a national home vacation rental management company that recently moved into the retail space above Tuesday Morning; and Tuks Restoration, which also moved into a space above Tuesday Morning.

Kornfeld said the last remaining ground-floor suite is under negotiation and that he hopes to make an announcement about the new tenant before the year’s end.

As for what’s driving all of this change, Kornfeld said he partly attributes it to the arrival of TJ Maxx and Sierra. Summit Place Associates owns three buildings in the plaza, not including where TJ Maxx and Sierra moved in. Kornfeld noted that before the new retails shops opened, the building largely sat empty.

“I think the overall sentiment is that this shopping center was originally developed and anchored by City Market,” Kornfeld said. “City Market vacated to move to a larger location — where they are now up in Dillon — and the anchor building really languished during that time that City Market left but continued to own their former building. They put in Office Max and left about 40% of the building vacant and really didn’t pay much attention to that property.”

Kornfeld said his firm kept encouraging them to sell it, which they eventually did to the Kentro Group. The new owners then renovated the exterior of the building and opened TJ Maxx and Sierra earlier this month. Now, Kornfeld said his company is viewing these new, larger tenants as an opportunity to “turn the page” and “reposition the shopping center for the future.”

“We piggybacked off of that and renovated our three buildings with new paint and new roofs, and we’re actually going to be installing new lighting and some additional wood cladding to match what they did,” Kornfeld said. “Those last two items will happen in the spring when the weather permits.”

Capitalizing on this growth is Andrea Tartufoli, co-owner of The Argentos Empanadas & More, which currently resides in the plaza.

Andrea Tartufoli and her husband, Leo, opened The Argentos Empanadas & More in 2018, and the cuisine speaks to their Argentine roots. The couple is from the Argentine capital city of Buenos Aires and emigrated together to the U.S. in 2000. The couple spent a handful of years in California and then Utah before moving to Summit County.

Now, they’re on to their next venture: The Tartufolis and Adriana Levis, who also works at The Argentos Empanadas with her husband, Flavio, decided to take their Argentine roots one step further by opening Ice Republic Ice Cream & Coffee. The two couples plan to run the new eatery together.

Leo Tartufoli said when they began exploring opening a new business, they all agreed it was the perfect location and the best product to fill demand.

“First, it’s a great location next to my restaurant, so that one is good — key to manage both restaurants, so I don’t have to travel far away,” he said. “The shopping center is growing, and there’s not any ice cream around there.”

The shop isn’t going to sell just any ice cream. Specifically, it’ll sell helado, which is Argentina’s mix between gelato and ice cream. The most popular flavor is dulce de leche, and Leo Tartufoli said the team plans to offer a few different kinds of this flavor mixed in with other American favorites such as strawberry, Oreo, chocolate and pistachio. It’ll offer some vegan options, too.

In addition to offering helado, the shop will also sell coffee and various pastries.

The team is still a ways off from opening the shop, though. They are aiming for a February 2022 opening date. In the meantime, they plan to recruit an expert from Argentina who can help make the dish authentic.