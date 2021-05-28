New cases and outbreaks remain low in Summit County; some new hospitalizations reported this week

Summit County reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 over the week, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage .

The total number of cases among residents stands at 3,726. Four new hospitalizations among residents were reported over the week, bringing the total number to 142 since March 5, 2020.

According to the state’s dashboard , the county was reporting 48.4 new cases per 100,000 residents as of 4 p.m. Friday. That number is unchanged from the past two weeks.

The county’s positivity rate — the percentage of tests that return positive — is 3.8%, which is up 0.1 percentage points from last week.

The county’s hospitalizations are up slightly with 12 days of declining or stable hospitalizations compared with 13 days of decline last week.

Summit County, which is in level green on the localized dial, will not move to a more restrictive level unless hospitalizations surge.

Masks

On May 15, the county adopted the state’s public health order, which eliminates the need for people 11 and older to wear a mask in most instances, though masks are still recommended for people who are not fully vaccinated. Masks are still required on public transportation, and businesses and organizations can require that masks be worn at their locations.

According to the state’s order, masks still must be worn in schools by unvaccinated students, teachers and staff. The county’s order takes that one step further and says those ages 2 and older must wear masks in schools and child care centers as well as at indoor camps and recreation leagues.

Vaccines

The vaccine is open to all people ages 12 and older.

According to the county’s webpage , 79.3% of eligible residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine — the third highest rate in the state — with 67.6% being fully vaccinated.

A complete list of upcoming vaccination events can be found on the county’s coronavirus webpage at SummitCountyCo.gov/vaccine .

Outbreaks

The Summit County Public Health Department reported two new outbreaks over the past week at the following locations:

Two cases at Summit Professional Services in Silverthorne

Two cases at Dillon Valley Elementary School

School quarantines

Summit School District reported one quarantine over the week at the following location:

A quarantine Thursday, May 27, at Dillon Valley Elementary School because of COVID-19 symptoms.