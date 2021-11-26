New in-home care service provider opens in Frisco

Doug Campbell opened Right at Home Vail Valley in Frisco on Nov. 8. The new business offers companion care, personal care and specialty care services to Summit County residents.

Doug Campbell/Right at Home Vail Valley

Doug Campbell was close to his grandmother, so to him, it was heartbreaking when she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and later admitted into a home for senior adults. After the experience, Campbell learned about the in-home care market and how it allows individuals to receive care in the comfort of their homes. Today, he’s the owner and operator of one of those providers.

On Nov. 8, Campbell opened Right at Home Vail Valley in Frisco. The business offers a variety of services to senior adults or adults who just had surgery or are otherwise in need of in-home caregiving.

The business offers three types of care to clients: companion care, personal care and specialty care. Companion care services include things like light housekeeping, meal preparation, socializing, transportation and health reminders. Personal care services include things like mobility assistance, helping with hygiene and feeding. Specialty care services include hospice care, Alzheimer’s and dementia care, respite care and more.

Right at Home’s office in Frisco is located at 301 W. Main St. in Suite 205 and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Those interested in services can stop in the office, call 970-455-8762 or visit VailValleyHomeCare.net .