New law will fine misuse of Mountain Express Lanes

A new law allows for fines if travelers misuse express lanes, like the one pictured here on Interstate 70 in June 2017.

Vail Daily Archive/Courtesy phot

A new law will fine misuse of the Mountain Express Lanes on Interstate 70 in Clear Creek County.

The I-70 Mountain Express Lanes were designed to be peak-period shoulder lanes westbound I-70 which are shoulders that have special striping and become available for use as a travel lane during high volume traffic on the corridor. They are typically available for use as a travel lane on the weekends and major holidays when traffic volumes are at their highest, but at other times they act as a shoulder for emergency use.

Colorado Department of Transportation officials will be able to monitor misuse of the I-70 Mountain Express Lanes, which span between Empire and Idaho Springs, through the same cameras used to collect tolls. In 2020, it’s estimated that 50,000 motorists used the eastbound express lane illegally.