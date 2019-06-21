New Medical Office Building Breaks Ground in Frisco

The Panorama corporation’s Summit Orthopedics, St. Anthony Summit Medical Center and Colorado Sleep Institute will host their ground breaking ceremony Tuesday, June 25, at 4:30 p.m. celebrating the start of construction on their new medical office building at 68 School Road in Frisco.

Located at the intersection of School Road and Highway 9, the two-story, 30,200-square-foot facility will have clinical space for orthopedics, imaging and physical therapy, along with sleep study labs and other medical practices.

The project is a joint venture development between physicians from Panorama Orthopedics & Spine Center, Colorado Sleep Institute and Development Solutions Group, LLC, a Denver-based medical real estate development company.

The new 68 School Road Medical Center is scheduled to open in the Spring of 2020. The project has been designed by Boulder Associates Architects, one of the nation’s premier health care design firms and is being constructed by Denver-based general contractor GH Phipps Construction.