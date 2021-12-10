New restaurants coming to Frisco and Breckenridge

Diners relax on the patio of Log Cabin Cafe on Main Street in Frisco on May 15. The restaurant has since closed and soon to open is Suga Moon’s BBQ & Cocktails, a new venture started by Teryn Guadagnoli, the owner of Modis in Breckenridge.

Jenna deJong/Summit Daily News

‘Tis the season for holiday eating, so mark your calendar for new restaurant openings throughout Summit County. While Oaxacan Bites has been in operation for a few months, La Francaise Bistrot will be debuting before Christmas with Suga Moon’s BBQ & Cocktails following months later.

Here’s what you can expect from each new eatery:

Suga Moon’s BBQ & Cocktails

When Teryn Guadagnoli envisioned the space that formerly held The Log Cabin in Frisco, she thought that it was going to remain a breakfast spot, but then she realized that’s not really what the town needed.

“Some people have been very, very angry at me for deciding not to do breakfast, but it just works better for the staff and the town,” Guadagnoli said. “There’s a lot of places to get breakfast, especially in Frisco, and I couldn’t find anyone that was willing to work and run a breakfast spot enough to staff it.”

Instead, she pivoted to what she and her husband had long been dreaming about: a Kansas City-style barbecue joint. Guadagnoli already owns Modis in Breckenridge and is opening a second location in Denver. Now she and her husband — who is from Kansas City, Missouri — are diving head-first into the barbecue scene.

When Suga Moon’s BBQ & Cocktails officially opens, guests will order from a counter and wait staff will bring out the food. Guadagnoli said she hopes the new eatery will embody Kansas City’s style, where the aroma of freshly smoked meat “hits you in the face,” ordering is fast-moving and the environment is casual.

The menu will feature traditional barbecue favorites that include smoked meats like brisket, ribs and pulled pork. Sides will include staples like cheesy corn, coleslaw and baked beans, and other side items will rotate on and off the menu. Since her husband is from Kansas City, he’ll help train the kitchen staff and chef on how to smoke and prepare everything to perfection.

As for the bar, those details are still getting worked out, but whiskey cocktails as well as beer are sure to be served. Prices are still being determined.

When it’s completed, Guadagnoli said she hopes Suga Moon’s will be a mix of the fast casual Kansas City-based Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque with the fine dining vibe of Jack Stack Barbecue.

“We’ve eaten a lot of barbecue in Kansas City over the last few months,” Guadagnoli said, laughing.

Though the restaurant is still a ways off from opening — interior remodeling begins around late April — its hours will be set from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. or until it runs out of meat.

Suga Moon’s will be located at 121 Main St. in Frisco. For more information about the restaurant, visit Facebook.com/sugamoons .

La Francaise Bistrot

The creators behind La Francaise Bakery in Breckenridge are also on the verge of opening a second version of their restaurant. Called La Française Bistrot , the new restaurant is next door to the bakery and will offer a modern take on traditional French dishes.

Margot Heraud-Hunsicker owns the bakery and her parents, Isabelle and Yvan Heraud, own the bistro.

“My parents were looking for a new business to take over in Breckenridge because we wanted to get closer ultimately as a family, so that was the best opportunity to open right next to the bakery,” Heraud-Hunsicker said. “My dad (has) 40 years of experience as a French chef who has done everything from bistro to fine dining.”

Heraud-Hunsicker said her dad owned a fine dining restaurant in Florida before moving to Summit County and opening La Francaise Bistrot. For this next venture, Heraud-Hunsicker said the menu will feature simple yet elevated dishes like French onion soup, charcuterie boards, steak tartare, bouillabaisse fish soup and savory crepes.

Appetizers range from $8 to $25 and entrees range from $25 to $40. The bistro will be open from 5-9:30 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays, and in the morning, the bistro’s space will be used as additional seating for the bakery.

Heraud-Hunsicker said her parents are hoping that the atmosphere is warm and feels homey with old French music playing in the background.

“We really want people to feel at ease here and not super uptight,” she said.

The restaurant does not yet have a website, but it does have a Facebook page at Facebook.com/lafrancaisebistrot . The restaurant is at 411 S. Main St., Unit 4, in Breckenridge and is expected to open within the next week or two.

Oaxacan Bites

Making its debut to the Breckenridge foodie scene in August, Oaxacan Bites food cart sells traditional favorites like tacos, burritos and quesadillas, and it also sells some menu items popular in the Mexican city of Oaxaca.

“Me and a lot of my cooks here are from (Oaxaca), and a lot of them were born there and then they migrated to the United States, and they like to keep their roots,” Owner Lisandro Hernandez said. “They like to keep up with their tradition. They still like to keep up with their cuisine, and so we decided to open up a little restaurant here to help bring a little Oaxacan taste here to Breckenridge.”

Hernandez said one of these authentic menu items is a tlayuda, which is similar to a pizza. It’s made with a thin tostada topped with beans, cheese, vegetables, cabbage, avocado and meat.

Tacos start at $3, burritos cost $11 and quesadillas cost $12. Some menu items go up to $18, and some dishes offer three-meat options which can cost $21.

The food stand is at 327 N. Main St. and is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.