New restaurants opening around Summit County

Diners relax on the patio of Log Cabin Cafe on Main Street in Frisco on May 15. The Log Cabin Cafe recently closed and is expected to be under new ownership, which plans to turn the establishment into a breakfast and lunch spot called Suga Moon’s Rise and Shine.

Many local restaurateurs are on the verge of opening up new establishments across Summit County. The creators of Modis, Robbie’s Tavern and Blue River Bistro are all launching new eateries, some of which are opening in the next few months.

Take, for example, Jay Beckerman. The owner of Blue River Bistro said that when one of his employees approached him about acquiring the building that formerly housed Dillon’s Ruby Tuesday, Beckerman said the opportunity to open a sister restaurant on the opposite side of the county made perfect sense.

“It gives us a chance to expand and embrace our community,” Beckerman said. “I’ve been in Breckenridge for 20 years … so this provides the opportunity for us to spread that ability to support local business and we’re really looking forward to embracing the Dillon and Silverthorne area.”

Dubbed Bistro North , the new restaurant is a play on Blue River Bistro’s name, as well as its location in the county. The new establishment will be very similar to its flagship location as far as atmosphere, menu items and pricing go. Beckerman said appetizers will range from $12 to $20, while entrees will range from $26 to $48.

Some staple menu items will include the slow-roasted buffalo short ribs, the Scottish salmon, the paella and the pan-roasted beef tenderloin. Other menu items will include the honey and cashew brie, Buffalo-style cauliflower and the butter leaf salad.

To prepare for an October opening, Beckerman said he did some renovation work on the interior of the building and painted the exterior, too. He also plans to host a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 15 and 16, when walk-in applicants can apply and interview on-site for one of the 70 open positions.

Bistro North, at 270 Dillon Ridge Road in the Dillon Ridge Shopping Center, will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. For more information, visit BistroNorthDillon.com .

Bistro North isn’t the only restaurant coming to Dillon. Robin Kelly, project coordinator for Manna Development, said the company still plans to open a Panera Bread adjacent to Noodles & Co. at 257 Dillon Ridge Road.

Kelly said the project, which was originally supposed to open in December 2020, was delayed due to the pandemic and is only now ramping up operations. Kelly couldn’t estimate a new timeline or opening date and said to check back in a couple of months.

In the meantime, new kid on the block Mimo Fancy Tapas in Breckenridge opened in March and has been serving a variety of Spanish dishes since it got its start.

Owner Alberto Puebla said this was the company’s second venture in Breckenridge in addition to Mimi & Pin coffee shop. Puebla said Mimo Fancy Tapas is bringing something new to the community based on the kind of dishes it’s serving.

“We are a Spanish restaurant,” he said. “All the meals are from Spain. The recipes are from Spain. The wines and produce are from Spain.”

What the restaurant doesn’t get from Spain it gets from Spanish U.S.-based companies. Some of the menu items include patatas bravas, a house empanada, a Spanish mixed-green salad called ensalada mixta, piquillo rellenos, otherwise known as stuffed peppers, and Spanish broken eggs, known as huevos rotos. Prices for most dishes range from $10 to $25.

The restaurant at 216 S. Main St. Unit 4 in Breckenridge is open from 4-10 p.m. daily. Puebla said the restaurant will be closed starting at the end of September for the offseason and will reopen in November.

In addition to Bistro North, Panera Bread and Mimo Fancy Tapas all making their debut, other new restaurants, such as Suga Moon’s Rise and Shine in Frisco and Bird and Cow in Breckenridge are also in the works.

According to a Facebook post , the creators of Modis are launching Suga Moon’s, which is set to take the place of Log Cabin Cafe at 121 Main St. in Frisco. The new spot will serve breakfast and lunch. Owner Teryn Guadagnoli did not return a request for comment for more details by deadline.

George Connolly — series restaurateur who is behind The Canteen Tap House and Tavern, Robbie’s Tavern and The Boot Saloon — is also in the process of launching Bird and Cow. According to the new business’s Facebook page , the restaurant will be located at 113 S. Ridge St. in Breckenridge. Connolly also did not return a request for comment by deadline.