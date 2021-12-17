New shops make their debuts in Breckenridge, Frisco and Silverthorne

Some of the inventory at Mountainkind in Breckenridge is pictured in December. The new shop along Main Street is owned by Brian Stokes and Ali Delaney.

Brian Stokes/Mountainkind

There’s a handful of new shops opening up throughout Summit County in time for the holidays. Keep it Local Exchange in Silverthorne and Mountainkind in Breckenridge have been welcoming customers since October while Peak 1 Men’s Wear in Frisco makes its debut within the next week or so.

Keep it Local Exchange

Since moving to Summit County in 2014, Keystone resident Dan Stangroom relied on selling used items over Facebook to pocket extra cash. In 2017, he took those efforts up a notch when he began working with Leslie Newcomer, the owner of Frisco Thrift and Treasure. Stangroom began selling some of Newcomer’s items through Facebook and after a few years, Stangroom said she encouraged him to open his own brick and mortar.

Keep it Local Exchange officially opened in Silverthorne on Oct. 1, but the shop has only recently been fully stocked with items. Stangroom said his vision for the shop is to feature the work of Colorado artists while also offering an inventory of golf, snowboard and skateboard gear. The store will have other items, too, such as electronics and books.

There’s also plant and pet supplies, which is an ode to Mick Jagger, Stangroom’s iguana that hangs out in the store.

Stangroom said the whole point of the 800-square-foot thrift store is to offer affordable goods to the community.

“The point of the store was to help people not travel to Denver but still be able to shop up here in Summit County and get things they need,” Stangroom said.

To compile his inventory, Stangroom said he accepts donations. Those who donate either get 25% off their next purchase or store credit. Others can sell their items on consignment, meaning Stangroom will sell them in his store and they’ll get a portion of the sale in return. Stangroom said his goal is that most items in the store cost $25 or less, though some items, especially those on consignment, might cost a little more.

Keep it Local Exchange is open from noon to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. Though the store doesn’t yet have a website, it does have a Facebook page . It’s located at 301 Adams Ave., Unit F in Silverthorne.

Mountainkind

Brian Stokes said he and his girlfriend, Ali Delaney, couldn’t help but notice all the local artists and artisans throughout Summit County and the state, so they decided to open a new shop to support them. Called Mountainkind, the shop is located in Breckenridge and is what Stokes calls a “fresh and funky space.”

The shop opened Oct. 9, and since then, Stokes said he’s slowly been rounding out the store with inventory. The shop is fully stocked now and features items like furniture, local wall art, handmade leather journals, hand-painted glasses, blankets and more. Stokes said that prior to opening Mountainkind, he felt like something was missing along Breckenridge’s Main Street.

“I think there’s really unique stuff that you can’t get in town,” Stokes said. “Instead of buying something that says ‘Breckenridge’, we have stuff that’s made here. We thought that was kind of a little bit of a missing hole. I think also, for me, when I go into art galleries, I’m kind of intimidated. I don’t have tens of thousands of dollars, so we want it to be accessible.”

The shop’s inventory doesn’t just feature the work of local Breckenridge — or even Summit County — artists. Stokes said he’s traveled to Winter Park, Golden and Boulder for pieces made by artists from those areas too.

Because the shop offers a wide array of items, the price range for his inventory varies. Stokes said some small items start at $5. Artwork can range from $150 to $1,000. Stokes said his average sale is usually around $50.

The shop is open from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and from noon to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. It’s located at 308 S. Main Street, Unit A, in Breckenridge across from Ridge Street Wine. For more information about the store, visit MountainkindShop.com .

Peak 1 Men’s Wear

Launching before Christmas is Peak 1 Men’s Wear, the third venture started by Cindy Sharpe, the owner of Wyatt West and Cornflower Boutique and Gallery in Frisco.

The new shop is right next door to Cornflower on Main Street. Sharpe said when HomeSmart Mountain Properties moved out of that space, she thought it was the perfect opportunity to open up a store that filled a gap in the shopping district.

“This space came available a couple months ago, and I thought this would be a great space for not another women’s boutique, not another Colorado gift store but (that) a men’s store would be great because there is a need for it,” Sharpe said.

Customers can expect to see items like heavy, fleece hoodies, reversible vests, ski jackets, jeans, button-down long sleeve shirts, hats, T-shirts, hiking shoes, boots, leather wallets and bracelets, sunglasses and more. Prices vary for each of these items, but Sharpe said jackets will likely range from $44 to $100, jeans will start at $48, wallets and gifts will hover around $20, and shirts range from $32 to $52.

To make it a welcoming atmosphere, Sharpe said she plans to have a few TVs in the shop playing various sports games, too.

The store is located at 411 Main Street, Unit B, in Frisco right next door to Cornflower. Sharpe said Peak 1 will be open beginning Monday, Dec. 20, and that once it’s up and running, it’ll be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. The shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the weekends. The shop does not yet have a website or a Facebook page.