New state program will offer 3 free counseling sessions to Colorado youths

The pandemic didn’t just have physical impacts on individuals’ health and well-being, it also took a mental toll, especially on youths. That’s why, as part of Gov. Jared Polis’ Colorado Comeback road map , the Colorado Department of Human Services’ Office of Behavioral Health and its partners will be offering three counseling sessions to Coloradans 18 and younger, or those 21 and younger who are receiving special education services.

Called I Matter , the program is getting $9 million in funding that is expected to sustain it until June 20, 2022. To participate in the program, participants must take a survey about their emotional health needs and will then be connected to a participating mental health provider.

For more information about the program, visit IMatterColorado.org .