New vaccine distribution plan makes grocery workers eligible as soon as Friday

People who are 60 or older and some essential workers will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as Friday, March 5, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said in a news conference Friday, Feb. 26.

The governor announced updates to the state’s vaccine prioritization plan at the news conference. Starting Friday, people who are 60 or older, people with two or more high-risk conditions, and grocery and agriculture workers will be eligible for the vaccine, Polis said. The group makes up the updated Phase 1b.3.

On March 21, the state will start vaccinating people in Phase 1b.4, which adds those who are ages 50-59 along with workers in higher-education, restaurants and food service, manufacturing, postal service, essential journalists, faith leaders, public transport, human services, public health and direct care providers for Coloradans experiencing homelessness.

Phase 1b.4 also includes people experiencing one high-risk condition as well as people who received a placebo as part of a COVID-19 vaccine trial.

The added age groups are the result of the state nearing its goals for the current phase, which includes people ages 65 and older, health care workers, first responders and educators.

At the news conference, Polis said the state has vaccinated 90% of the state’s health care workers and first responders, 67% of the state’s 70-and-older population, 37% of people ages 65-69 and 64% of educators.

The next phase after 1b.4 will be the general public, Polis said.

To sign up to receive a vaccine in Summit County, visit CoMassVax.org , which enters eligible people into a lottery-style list for appointments. Find other options for receiving the vaccine at SummitCountyCO.gov/vaccine .