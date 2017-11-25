New Verizon tower in Silverthorne now live

A new 35-foot cellphone tower serving Verizon wireless' 4G LTE customers went live at the Eagles Nest neighborhood in northern Silverthorne last week, and some locals are already noticing better service, said George Resseguie, president of the Eagles Nest HOA board.

Resseguie said the new tower, which has been disguised to look like the surrounding trees, started up last Tuesday, and some of the people living in the nearby area with Verizon's 4G wireless service are reporting five bars.

"Some people have just rejoiced," Resseguie said, explaining the HOA sent its members emails last week seeking feedback.

Not all locations are created equal, according to Resseguie, as service depends on line-of-sight. Still, a handful of people replied they were already getting improved service, he said.

"We've had little feedback, most of it's been positive and we've been happy with it so far," he said. "I think the lack of feedback means it has been a success. Usually the ones who don't like it will tell you."

The Lake Dillon Fire Protection District, which utilizes Verizon modems to power its emergency crews' mobile-data computers, publicly supported the new tower.

Resseguie previously said the new tower won't end all the dropped calls and dead zones across Lower Blue River Valley, which is infamous for poor service, but it will help.

Verizon and the Eagles Nest HOA have agreed to a 25-year lease for the wireless provider to operate the tower on a hill not far from the Eagles Nest Community Center at 2700 Golden Eagle Road, west of the highway.

The tower project began in February 2015, when Verizon approached the Eagles Nest HOA after vetting four possible sites and landing on this location. Town council gave Verizon the go-ahead in September 2016. Verizon obtained the necessary permitting last spring, and construction began in July.

Eagles Nest has about 750 homeowners in the association, according to Resseguie, who estimates about half have get their wireless services through Verizon.