Next Travel Slideshow in Silverthorne welcomes photographers back from Scandinavia

The Summit County North Branch Library in Silverthorne will play host to photographers John and Linda Mirro for a Scandinavian odyssey to Norway, Lapland and Finlandon on Friday.

The Mirros are back from their trip to Scandinavia where they toured some of the less-visited parts of the region in Northern Europe. On Friday at the library, the pair will take guests through some of the photographs taken during the trip as part of the library’s regular Travel Slideshow series.

The show begins at 7 p.m. in the Blue River Room. For more information, call the library at 970-668-4280 or go to SummitCountyLibraries.org. The North Branch Library is at 651 Center Circle in Silverthorne.