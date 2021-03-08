Nick Brinkman to serve as FirstBank Market President of Summit and Eagle counties
FirstBank’s Summit County Market President Nick Brinkman will now serve as president of the bank’s markets in both Summit and Eagle counties.
Brinkman took over the second market following Eagle County Market President Ellen Moritz’s retirement. According to a news release, Brinkman was named president of FirstBank’s Summit County market in 2017 and has worked at FirstBank since 2001.
