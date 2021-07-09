Norris Design promotes Andrew Rostek to associate
Norris Design based in Frisco recently promoted Andrew Rostek from landscape designer to associate.
According to the release, Rostek joined the organization in 2016 and has focused on affordable housing, multifamily housing, resort and hotel developments, municipal projects and master planning. His projects within Summit County include the A-Lift Neighborhood resort development in Copper Mountain, the Alta Verde affordable housing development in Breckenridge and the Foote’s Rest Hotel in Frisco.
