Norris Design wins Best in American Living Awards

Norris Design, a planning and landscape architecture firm with an office in Frisco, received five Best in American Living Awards from the National Association of Home Builders at the association’s virtual ceremony Thursday, Feb. 25.

The firm’s Summit Sky Ranch project in Silverthorne was recognized with a Gold Award in the Single-family Community category for developments with 100 units or more. Within Summit Sky Ranch, the Aspen House was also recognized with a Gold Award in the Community Facility category.

Outside of Summit County, Norris Design received a Platinum Award and a Silver Award in the On-the-Boards Community category, along with a Gold Award in the Community Amenity category for projects in Broomfield and Windsor.