Norris Design’s Megan Testin promoted to principal
Norris Design has promoted Megan Testin to principal in the landscape, architecture and branding firm’s Frisco office. Testin has 16 years of experience in landscape architecture as well as parks and recreation planning and specializes in high-Alpine design work. She has professionally worked on Summit Sky Ranch, Maryland Creek Ranch Park, the Frisco Parks Master Plan and the Haymaker Trailhead Area Master Plan. Testin is also a member of Make Frisco, a local art collective.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.