Number of new cases remains low in Summit County

Summit County reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 over the week, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage .

The total number of cases among residents stands at 3,711. No new hospitalizations among residents were reported over the week, keeping the total at 138 since March 5, 2020.

According to the state’s dashboard , the county was reporting 48.4 new cases per 100,000 residents as of 4 p.m. Friday. That number is unchanged from last week.

The county’s positivity rate — the percentage of tests that return positive — is 3.7%, which is up 1.6 percentage points from last week.

The county’s hospitalizations are up slightly with 13 days of declining or stable hospitalizations compared with 14 days of decline last week. Despite no new hospitalizations reported by the county in the past week, the state figure lags behind county reporting. Two new hospitalizations were reported the previous week.

Summit County, which is in level green on the localized dial, will not move to a more restrictive level unless hospitalizations surge.

On Saturday, May 15, the county adopted the state’s public health order, which eliminates the need for people 11 and older to wear a mask in most instances, though masks are still recommended for people who are not fully vaccinated. Masks are still required on public transportation, and businesses and organizations can require that masks be worn at their locations.

According to the state’s order, masks still must be worn in schools by unvaccinated students, teachers and staff. The county’s order takes that one step further and says those ages 2 and older must wear masks in schools and child care centers as well as at indoor camps and recreation leagues.

Vaccines

The vaccine is open to all people ages 12 and older.

According to the county’s webpage , 76.6% of eligible residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine — the third highest rate in the state — with 64.3% being fully vaccinated.

A complete list of upcoming vaccination events can be found on the county’s coronavirus webpage at SummitCountyCo.gov/vaccine .

Outbreaks

The Summit County Public Health Department reported one new outbreak over the past week at the following location:

Two cases at Vacasa Summit County

School quarantines

Summit School District reported six quarantines over the week at the following locations:

A quarantine Saturday, May 15, at Summit School District because of a positive case

Two quarantines Saturday, May 15, at Dillon Valley Elementary because of a positive case

A quarantine Monday, May 17, at Snowy Peaks because of symptoms of the virus

A quarantine Tuesday, May 18, at Summit Middle School because of symptoms of the virus

A quarantine Wednesday, May 19, at Summit High School because of a positive case