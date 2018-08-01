Obama endorses McCluskie for State House
August 1, 2018
Julie McCluskie, a Dillon resident running for State House District 61, was one of 13 Colorado Democrats and 81 Democrats nationwide endorsed by former President Barack Obama ahead of the November election. Obama made the endorsements in social media posts ahead of what is expected to be a hotly contested 2018 midterm election.
McCluskie, who has served as Summit School District's communications director for the past five years, is seeking to succeed current state house Rep. Millie Hamner (D-Dillon), who is term limited and has endorsed McCluskie. McCluskie has made improving public education, affordable housing and environmental issues her legislative priorities should she win the November race against the Republican candidate, Gunnison resident Mike Mason.
— Deepan Dutta
