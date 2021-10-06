Officials to detonate avalanche control device Thursday on Peak 6
Officials discovered an unexploded avalanche control device near the top of Peak 6 in Breckenridge Wednesday, Oct. 6, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.
The device will be detonated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7. The detonation will sound similar to explosions community members are used to during the winter months, and the sheriff’s office is asking community members not to call 911 to report the blast.
