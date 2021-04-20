One year later, Dillon’s Uptown 240 development remains stalled

The Uptown 240 development in Dillon is pictured Oct. 21. Construction began in June 2019 but was put on hold after financing fell through during the pandemic. Nearly two years later, it’s still unclear when work will resume.

Photo by Libby Stanford / Summit Daily archives

It’s been a year since work stalled on the Uptown 240 development in Dillon.

The project, which broke ground in summer 2019, was put on hold because it lost financial backing due to the pandemic. According to previous reporting by the Summit Daily News, the financial group that supported the project faced hardships due to COVID-19 and was no longer able to continue with development.

In the months following, Danilo Ottoborgo, who will serve as the owner and operator of the complex along with family members, has worked to secure capital. Ottoborgo would not confirm details Tuesday about whether the project had financial backing and said only that construction would resume “soon.”

He would not provide any other updates.

Ottoborgo previously told Summit Daily that construction was supposed to resume in November and then again in February. He declined to answer why the project was still on hold or when it was expected to be completed.

When it’s finished, Uptown 240 will feature 80 units ranging from one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. According to the project’s website , units start at $450,000 and go up to $1.4 million.

Amenities of the property will include a 4,300-square-foot outdoor community courtyard located on the third floor, a hot tub, two fire pit lounge areas, two outdoor kitchens with a barbecue grill and bar, two dining areas, outdoor TVs and heaters, a coffee and wine bar, business center, conference room, fitness room and more.

The development is also slated to have restaurant and retail space on the ground floor.

The project’s completion is highly anticipated, in part because developers are required to complete a number of infrastructure projects on Lake Dillon Drive and Buffalo Street, including improvements to roadways, drainage, sidewalks, lighting and more.

In an email, Dillon’s Town Manager Nathan Johnson said the project is still within the specified timeline for completion. According to previous reporting, the development agreement gives Ottoborgo and his team until Sept. 30 to complete the development and all public improvements related to it.

The project was originally slated to be completed this summer.

For Ottoborgo, the development is personal. It’s on the site of what was formerly Adriano’s Bistro & Deli, which was owned by his family. According to the project’s website, the Ottoborgo family moved to Dillon in the 1980s.