Open for Christmas? Add your restaurant to our list

The Summit Daily News is compiling a list of restaurants that will be open on Christmas Day.
To be included in the list, email the following information to news@summitdaily.com:
- Restaurant name
- Address, phone number and website
- Hours on Christmas Day
If you have a special menu for Christmas, please also include the following details:
- Menu
- Cost
- Deadline to order
The list will be published on SummitDaily.com and will be updated daily through Christmas.
