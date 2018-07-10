Open house for Highway 9 and Fourth Street Crossing in Silverthorne on Thursday

Silverthorne businesses and residents are encouraged to attend an open house from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the Silverthorne Pavilion where the community can opinions about street improvements through the Town Core while the Fourth Street Crossing development team presents its recently submitted site plan.

"Over the years, Silverthorne residents and businesses have asked the town to create a walkable downtown district offering culture, dining, entertainment and gathering spaces," said Silverthorne town manager Ryan Hyland in a news release. "After considerable design, planning and hard work, the downtown vision is becoming a reality. We look forward to sharing the progress with the community."

At the open house, attendees will hear the latest street improvements for the downtown core, including sidewalks, landscaping, pedestrian amenities and on-street parking on Highway 9, and Adams Avenue, Brian Avenue, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th Streets from FHU.

They will also have the opportunity to provide input on street improvements, hear all about Milender White's Fourth Street Crossing site plan, get the scoop on interested vendors for Fourth Street Crossing and enjoy light refreshments and cash bar.

For more, follow @silverthorneco on Facebook or go to Silverthorne.org.