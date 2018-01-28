Panel discussion Tuesday in Frisco to focus on health care
January 28, 2018
The Summit Association of Realtors has put together a panel discussion titled, "Pizza and Politics: Healthcare," for Tuesday in Frisco.
The event will be from 12:30-3 p.m. at the Frisco Senior Center, 83 Nancy's Place, Frisco, and the discussion will focus on local, state and federal efforts to reduce the high cost of health insurance in Summit County.
Panelists will include Colorado Division of Insurance Commissioner Mike Conway, Summit County Commissioner Dan Gibbs, Paul Chodkowski, President of the Hospital and Tamara Drangsvelt from the Family and Intercultural Resource Center.
For more, contact the association's chief executive officer Sarah Thorsteinson at 970-468-8700 or sarah@sarsummit.com.
