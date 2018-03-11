Parking garage hearing on Breckenridge Town Council’s Tuesday agenda

A proposed parking garage for downtown Breckenridge is dominating Tuesday's agenda of the Breckenridge Town Council with scheduled work session discussions and a public hearing for the project later in the night.

According to the agenda packet, the town hopes to build a 406-space parking garage, made of preformed concrete, between the existing F-Lot and Tiger Dredge parking lots with pedestrian improvements to the Blue River Trail from Adams Avenue to Park Avenue.

Town officials have said they hope to start construction early this spring, and the work is expected to take about 15 months.

Once built, the garage will increase the number of parking spaces in the area by 265, though the final count could change depending on how another planned project, a roundabout at Village Road and Park Avenue, gets designed. Additionally, Tuesday's agenda packet lists cost estimates for the entire project broken down into subsets, and the overall budget for the new parking garage is expected to run approximately $32.3 million.

The town hopes to use debt proceeds to pay for construction, and repay that with money from its parking and transportation fund, which is supported by the town's lift-ticket tax, as well as parking management and some intergovernmental revenues, according to a memo from finance director Brian Waldes to town council included in the packet.

Tuesday's town council work session begins at 3 p.m. at Town Hall, 150 Ski Hill Road. Manager's reports are expected to take about 30 minutes before the town shifts into the state of open space, drone permit regulations and cost estimates and funding options for the parking garage. All of that is slated from 3:30-5 p.m. Times are approximate and subject to change.

The public hearing is part of the regular meeting, which begins at 7 p.m.

For more info, go to TownOfBreckenridge.com, mouse over "Your Government" and click on "Town Council."