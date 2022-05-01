Part of Ridge Street Alley in Breckenridge to close for maintenance

As part of this spring’s road work in Breckenridge, a section of Ridge Street Alley between Lincoln and Washington avenues will be closed for utility installation.

From May 2 through May 5, business access will remain open for this section, and two-way traffic will be permitted on the open portions of the alley.

In addition to Ridge Street Alley, a section of Stan Miller Drive remains closed through June 30. To access businesses, drivers should use Fairview Boulevard and the Stan Miller Drive Roundabout.