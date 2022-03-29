Peak Health Alliance appoints Anne Ladd as its interim CEO
Shortly after Peak Health Alliance CEO Claire Brockbank announced her resignation, the nonprofit health insurance purchasing alliance announced Anne Ladd will take over as interim CEO.
According to a news release, Ladd will take the reins on May 1. She is currently serving the organization as a consultant and will temporarily fill the role while the board looks for a permanent replacement.
Ladd’s previous experience includes working as the CEO of the Wyoming Business Coalition on Health before working for the Purchaser Business Group on Health, a coalition focused on improving health insurance efficiencies and cost savings for purchasers. She’s also worked for Kaiser Permanente and Anthem — which was then called Blue Cross Blue Shield of Colorado and New Mexico — as the director of strategic planning and market research.
Brockbank is leaving Peak Health Alliance because she took a job at the 32BJ Health Fund, one of New York’s largest health collaborations between a union and management. She helped found Peak Health Alliance in 2019.
