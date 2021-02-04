Peak Health Alliance estimates $8 million in premium savings for members in 2021
In response to an executive order by President Joe Biden to reopen enrollment in the federal Affordable Care Act, the Peak Health Alliance is encouraging community members to take advantage of the three-month enrollment period.
People are able to enroll for coverage from Feb. 8 through May 15. To enroll, people can visit ConnectForHealthCo.com, according to a news release. Coverage begins as soon as March 1.
Peak Health estimates it has saved its members $8 million in premiums for 2021. Peak Health members saw a more-than-35% drop in premiums in some cases, according to the release.
