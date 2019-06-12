Peak One Drive will be closed for roadwork into November

Peak One Drive will be shut down this summer and fall as the county begins a series of road improvements and maintenance projects following a harsh winter.

Work on the reconstruction of Peak One Drive, between the Summit County Commons and St. Anthony Medical Center, will begin June 17 and is scheduled to last through the beginning of November. The new road alignment will make room for a new sand storage facility and transit operations center. The sand storage building is scheduled for construction this summer and will be shared by CDOT and Summit County Road & Bridge. The realignment of Peak One Drive also will remove one of the tight curves in the road to improve drivability for busses and emergency vehicles.

During the closure, access to the County Commons will be maintained, though the west side of the upper parking lot will be closed to the public. Access to the Summit County Medical Building and St. Anthony Medical Center will remain open via Colorado Highway 9. The rec path also will remain open during the project.

In addition to the Peak One Drive project, the county will be launching a number of other notable road improvement projects this summer, including on Boreas Pass in mid-August, the Summit Cove Loop and Swan Mountain Road in late July, the Soda Creek culverts in Summit Cove in October and more. Summit County Road & Bridge crews also will be working on many other county roads to conduct dust mitigation, pothole repairs, drainage maintenance and other summer upkeep.

For more information about the projects, call Summit County Road & Bridge at 970-668-3590.