Periodic closures planned on I-70 on Tuesday for rockfall fence installation

The Colorado Department of Transportation will be periodically stopping traffic in both direction on Interstate 70 near Dumont, about 30 miles east of Summit County, this week to install mesh fencing along the roadway.

Crews will be using a helicopter to lift rockfall fencing into place on the slope above the highway near mile marker 236, east of Dumont, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Closures will begin Tuesday, July 13, and will continue Wednesday, July 14, if the work isn’t completed in one day.

Vehicles will be stopped for about 20 minutes at a time while the helicopter is airborne. There will be several traffic holds throughout the day, and drivers should plan for delays of up to 30 minutes, according to CDOT.