Pet events abound this week in Summit County

Two different events to benefit animals will be taking place in Summit County this next week.

First is the annual Dillon Marina Mutt Show, a free family-friendly dog-centric event hosted by the town of Dillon at the marina on Lake Dillon every Labor Day. Contests will be held for best trick, best howl and best pet/owner look-alikes. There will also be a silent auction to benefit the League for Animal & People of the Summit (LAPS). Registration starts at noon and the event goes from 2–4 p.m.

Across Summit Boulevard, HighSide Brewery in Frisco will be holding an adoption event on Tuesday, Sept. 4, and a fundraiser for the Summit County Animal Control & Shelter all week.

On Tuesday, several of the shelter's adoptable dogs (wearing bandanas) will be appearing from 2–4:30 p.m. at the brewery located at 720 Main St. in Frisco. Anyone interested in adopting an animal can meet and get more information about the dogs and the shelter's many adoptable cats.

HighSide is also offering a buy one get one free deal on beer for every donation of $25 or more for the shelter's heartworm treatment fund, treats, cardboard scratching posts or toys. HighSide will be offering this deal until Sept. 9.