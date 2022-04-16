Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of April 17
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.
Cats
- Belvedere, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
- Griffin, 2 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
- Jade, 9 months, domestic mediumhair, black, spayed female
- James dean, 5 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
- Jingles, 3 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
- Kubis, 4 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
- Maxwell, 4 years, Siamese, tricolor, neutered male
- Reid, 4 years, Siamese mix, flame point, neutered male
- Teak, 4 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
Dogs
- Clark, 5 years, Labrador retriever mix, black and tan, neutered male
- Domino, 9 months, pit bull terrier and Labrador retriever mix, white and black, neutered male
- Flora, 2 years, pit bull terrier and beagle mix, tan, spayed female
- Freya, 6 years, black and tan coonhound and Rottweiler mix, tricolor, spayed female
- Indy, 9 months, Australian cattle dog mix, chocolate and tan, spayed female
- Johnny, 1 year, catahoula leopard hound and pit bull terrier mix, brindle, neutered male
- Leo, 1 year 6 months, Labrador retriever and Siberian husky mix, white, neutered male
- Little Bit, 6 years, beagle and boxer mix, tan and white, spayed female
- Lola, 1 year 3 months, Akita mix, black and white, spayed female
- Raine, 10 weeks, St. Bernard and Australian shepherd mix, black and tan, spayed female
- Ram, 10 weeks, St. Bernard and Australian shepherd mix, brown and white, neutered male
- Reggie, 3 years, pit bull terrier mix, tan, neutered male
- Ren, 10 weeks, St. bernard and Australian shepherd mix, tan and tricolor, spayed female
- Robin, 10 weeks, St bernard and Australian shepherd mix, black and tricolor, spayed female
- Roxana, 2 years, Australian shepherd and Australian cattle dog mix, tan and black, spayed female
- Ruth, 10 weeks, St. Bernard and Australian shepherd mix, brown and white, spayed female
- Ryker, 10 weeks, St. Bernard and Australian shepherd mix, tan and tricolor, neutered male
- Sheldon, 2 years, black mouth cur and pit bull terrier mix, tan and black, neutered male
- Snowy, 1 year 5 months, Alaskan husky and German shepherd dog mix, white, spayed female
- Steel, 9 months, Catahoula leopard hound mix, brindle, neutered male
- Stormy, 2 years, Australian cattle dog mix, blue merle, spayed female
Guinea pigs
- Eva, 6 months, Guinea pig, calico, unaltered female
- Kale, 8 months, Guinea pig, red and white, unaltered male
