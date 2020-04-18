Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of April 19, 2020

Catalonia is a 8-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair. She and her companion Bunny get along well with other cats, dogs and children. They are not a bonded pair and can go home separately with a small fee of $90. They would love to live out their golden years in a nice, loving home.

Courtesy Summit County Animal Shelter

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.

Note: In compliance with the public health order issued by the Summit County Board of County Commissioners that Summit County minimize social contact, the Animal Shelter will be providing modified service until further notice. The shelter facility will be closed to the general walk in public and volunteers.

Bunny is a 8-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair. She and her companion Catalonia get along well with other cats, dogs and children. They are not a bonded pair and can go home separately with a small fee of $90. They would love to live out their golden years in a nice, loving home.

Courtesy Summit County Animal Shelter

Cats

BUNNY, 8 years, domestic shorthair, gray and orange tabby, spayed female

CADBERRY, 1 year 6 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male

CATALONIA, 8 years, domestic shorthair mix, white and gray, spayed female

KENJI, 3 years, domestic longhair, brown tabby, neutered male

RAVEN, 12 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female

WHITEY, 12 years, Siamese mix, flame point and cream, neutered male