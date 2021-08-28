Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Aug. 29
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.
Cats
- ANDROMEDA, 10 weeks, domestic shorthair, gray, spayed female
- ANTILIA, 10 weeks, domestic shorthair, dilute calico, spayed female
- BRISTOL, 1 year 5 months, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
- CASSIOPEIA, 10 weeks, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
- CLEO, 12 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, spayed female
- DARTH, 7 years, domestic longhair, black, neutered male
- JESSICA, 3 years, domestic shorthair, orange and white tabby, spayed female
- JOE EXOTIC, 2 years, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
- JUPITER, 4 months, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, neutered male
- LUCY, 3 years, domestic longhair, dilute calico, spayed female
- NASH, 4 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
- NOAH, 4 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
- ORION, 10 weeks, domestic shorthair, gray, neutered male
- RANA, 12 weeks, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, neutered male
- RANGER, 1 year, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, neutered male
- SCOTTY, 3 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
- SHELBIE, 8 years, domestic shorthair, dilute calico, spayed female
- SIDNEY, 1 year 1 month, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
- SPIDER, 3 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
- STARNIGHT, 1 year, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
- TOSH, 7 years, domestic shorthair, brown and white tabby, neutered male
Dogs
- ARIES, 5 years, American bulldog mix, white and black, neutered male
- ASTRO, 2 years, border collie mix, black and white, neutered male
- CHANTILLY, 3 years, Labrador retriever and Rottweiler mix, chocolate, spayed female
- GUAVA, 8 weeks, border collie mix, black and white, spayed female
- HURRICANE, 1 year 5 months, Labrador retriever and German shepherd mix, black, neutered male
- IZZI, 5 years, German shepherd mix, black and tan, spayed female
- JUJUBE, 8 weeks, border collie mix, black and white, neutered male
- KONA, 1 year 8 months, Australian cattle dog mix, blue and white merle, spayed female
- LACE, 3 years, Labrador retriever and Chinese shar pei mix, chocolate, spayed female
- PAPAYA, 8 weeks, border collie mix, black and white, spayed female
- PETER, 2 years, pug and Chihuahua mix, white and tricolor, neutered male
- PRINCESS LEIA, 11 months, Labrador retriever and akbash mix, white, spayed female
- RAMBUTAN, 8 weeks, border collie mix, black and white, neutered male
- SAMMY, 5 years, Chihuahua smooth-coated mix, white and tan, neutered male
- STITCH, 1 year 7 months, Catahoula leopard hound, tan, neutered male
- TAMARIND, 8 weeks, border collie mix, black and white, spayed female
- YUZU, 8 weeks, border collie mix, black and white, neutered male
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Local