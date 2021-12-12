Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Dec. 12
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.
Cats
- DARTH, 7 years, domestic longhair, black, neutered male
- EVE, 1 year 9 months, domestic longhair, dilute calico, spayed female
- FERGUSON, 7 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
- FERN, 7 months, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
- FIONA, 7 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, spayed female
- FRANK, 7 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
- FREDRICKA, 7 months, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female
- GRIFFIN, 2 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
- HARRY, 10 years, domestic shorthair, chocolate and white tiger, neutered male
- LUCY, 3 years, domestic longhair, dilute calico, spayed female
- PADFOOT, 4 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, neutered male
- PENNE, 7 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
- SCOTCH, 1 year 1 month, domestic shorthair, orange and white tabby, neutered male
- SHELBIE, 8 years, domestic shorthair, dilute calico, spayed female
- TIC, 4 months, domestic shorthair, black tabby, neutered male
- TIGGY, 4 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
- TORTELLINI, 6 months, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
Dogs
- ALICE, 2 years, pit bull terrier and beagle mix, tan and white, spayed female
- ARIES, 5 years, American bulldog mix, white and black, neutered male
- BIRDIE, 2 years, Labrador retriever mix, black, spayed female
- CHARLIE, 4 years, Australian shepherd mix, white, spayed female
- GUS, 6 years, wire-haired dachshund mix, red, neutered male
- IZZI, 5 years, German shepherd mix, black and tan, spayed female
- JAMIE, 1 year 1 month, German shepherd mix, brown and black, spayed female
- MALACHI, 1 year 6 months, Siberian husky mix, black and white, neutered male
- MAXX, 3 years, Siberian husky, black and white, neutered male
- MUFFIN, 2 years, Pembroke Welsh corgi and dachshund mix, brindle, spayed female
- PEPE, 1 year, whippet and smooth-coated Chihuahua mix, tan and white, neutered male
- SAM, 10 years, boxer mix, white and black, neutered male
- TANGO, 5 years, shiba inu mix, black and tan, neutered male
Guinea pigs
- BART, 5 months, brown and white, unaltered male
- MARGE, 1 year 1 month, brown and white, unaltered female
- PK, no age, calico, unaltered male
Rabbit
- BILLIE, 3 years, Holland lop, white, unaltered female
