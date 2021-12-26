Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Dec. 26
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.
Cats
- DARTH, 7 years, domestic longhair, black, neutered male
- EVE, 1 year 9 months, domestic longhair, dilute calico, spayed female
- FERGUSON, 7 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
- FERN, 7 months, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
- FIONA, 7 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, spayed femal
- FRANK, 7 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
- FREDRICKA, 7 months, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female
- LUCY, 3 years, domestic longhair, dilute calico, spayed female
- PADFOOT, 4 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, neutered male
- SHELBIE, 8 years, domestic shorthair, dilute calico, spayed female
- TATE, 1 year 2 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
- TIGGY, 4 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
- TORTELLINI, 6 months, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
Dogs
- ALICE, 2 years, pit bull terrier and beagle mix, tan and white, spayed female
- ARIES, 5 years, American bulldog mix, white and black, neutered male
- DESI, 2 years, Chinese shar-pei and Labrador retriever mix, red and white, spayed female
- IZZI, 5 years, German shepherd mix, black and tan, spayed female
- KIWI, 8 years, pit bull terrier, black and white, neutered male
- MAXX, 3 years, Siberian husky, black and white, neutered male
- MISKA, 1 year 4 months, Siberian husky and Alaskan malamute mix, black and white, neutered male
- REMINGTON, 4 years, treeing Walker coonhound, tricolor, neutered male
- SAM, 10 years, boxer mix, white and black, neutered male
- TRUDY, 4 years, German shepherd mix, black and tan, spayed female
Guinea pigs
- MARGE, 1 year 1 month, brown and white, unaltered female
- PK, no age, calico, unaltered male
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Local