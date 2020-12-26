Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Dec. 27, 2020
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.
Cats
BEAUREGARD, 3 years, domestic longhair, black, neutered male
CASANOVA, 2 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
CECE, 12 years, domestic shorthair, buff, spayed female
CINNAMON, 1 year, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female
COCO, 2 years, domestic shorthair, chocolate, spayed female
COCOA, 4 months, domestic shorthair, black tabby, neutered male
CYAN, 3 years, domestic mediumhair, orange, spayed female
DELO, 2 years, domestic shorthair, calico, neutered male
MARCO, 4 months, domestic mediumhair, orange and white, neutered male
MAVERICK, 3 years, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, neutered male
REEF, 2 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby and white, neutered male
Dogs
ANNIE, 2 years, Australian cattle dog, black and white, spayed female
CARAMEL, 3 years, pit bull terrier mix, tan and white, spayed female
HURRICANE, 9 months, Labrador retriever and German shepherd mix, black, neutered male
INDY, 8 months, German shepherd and smooth-coated Chihuahua mix, tan and black, spayed female
JACK, 1 year 6 months, Australian cattle dog and Australian kelpie mix, tan, neutered male
LADY, 2 years, pit bull terrier mix, red and white, spayed female
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User