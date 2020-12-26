 Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Dec. 27, 2020 | SummitDaily.com
Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Dec. 27, 2020

Steven Josephson
  

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.

Reef is a 2-year-old male shorthair. He's a little shy, but is settling more and more in as each day passes.
Photo from Summit County Animal Control and Shelter

Cats

BEAUREGARD, 3 years, domestic longhair, black, neutered male

CASANOVA, 2 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male

CECE, 12 years, domestic shorthair, buff, spayed female

CINNAMON, 1 year, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female

COCO, 2 years, domestic shorthair, chocolate, spayed female

COCOA, 4 months, domestic shorthair, black tabby, neutered male

CYAN, 3 years, domestic mediumhair, orange, spayed female

DELO, 2 years, domestic shorthair, calico, neutered male

MARCO, 4 months, domestic mediumhair, orange and white, neutered male

MAVERICK, 3 years, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, neutered male

REEF, 2 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby and white, neutered male

Caramel is a 3-year-old pit bull mix. She gets along with children, kids and cats, and would be a great family dog.
Photo from Summit County Animal Control and Shelter

Dogs

ANNIE, 2 years, Australian cattle dog, black and white, spayed female

CARAMEL, 3 years, pit bull terrier mix, tan and white, spayed female

HURRICANE, 9 months, Labrador retriever and German shepherd mix, black, neutered male

INDY, 8 months, German shepherd and smooth-coated Chihuahua mix, tan and black, spayed female

JACK, 1 year 6 months, Australian cattle dog and Australian kelpie mix, tan, neutered male

LADY, 2 years, pit bull terrier mix, red and white, spayed female

Local
